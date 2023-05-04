HK sets up organizing committee of 15th National Games

Hong Kong announced the setting up of the Hong Kong organizing committee of China’s 15th National Games, which will be jointly-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau in 2025. The HKSAR organizing committees for the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG) were also established. Chan Kwok-ki, chairman of the committee and chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government the event will deepen the collaboration between Hong Kong and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

