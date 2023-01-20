HK tourists find Outer Harbor ferry more convenient than Pac On or HKZMB

The ferry between Macau’s Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal and Sheung Wan in Hong Kong resumed yesterday with the first ferry from Hong Kong arriving in Macau at 9 a.m carrying 176 passengers.

Passengers told Macau and Hong Kong media that it is more convenient to enter Macau via the Outer Harbor Terminal than the Taipa Ferry Terminal or even the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) Port.

They have been awaiting the resumption of the Outer Harbor ferry route to Macau since it was suspended as part of Covid-19 border restrictions three years ago.

They said the Macao Government Tourism Office’s (MGTO) promotion offering return tickets for those staying overnight in Macau may attract more Hong Kong residents to Macau in upcoming days or weeks.

The resumption of Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal operations adds another 10 round-trip connections between Macau and Hong Kong daily.

It also means that, unlike Taipa, ferries will run in the evening.

The last ferry from Outer Harbor leaves for Sheung Wan at 10:30 p.m., while the last vessel from Hong Kong to Macau departs at 9:00 p.m.

TurboJet’s schedule shows the first ferry to Hong Kong departs Macau at 7:30 a.m., while the first ferry from Hong Kong to Macau leaves at 8 a.m.