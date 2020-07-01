HKMAO, Liaison Offices in support of national security law

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China (HKMAO) announced in a statement yesterday that it is in full support of the national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), which was concluded by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The State Council’s Office sees the legislation and implementation of the law in the SAR as part of the Appendix 3 of the Hong Kong Basic Law of landmark significance to the enactment of the “One country, two systems” policy.

Not only so, the implementation of the law will also accurately follow the path of the “One country, two systems” policy, as well as actually protecting national sovereignty, safety and developmental benefits. In addition, it will effectively safeguard the constitutional order pinpointed by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, as well as the continuous prosperity and stability of the SAR. The law will also introduce a transformation for the SAR from unrest to order.

The HKMAO pointed out that the national security law for Hong Kong is in defense of the root of “One country”, while addressing the differences between the “Two systems”. It not only stipulates clearly the formations of and punishments against four types of national security breaches, but also institutionalizes the protection of national security on both levels in the Central People’s Government and the HKSAR Government.

China’s office also remarked that the legislation abides with the “One country, two systems” policy, the Constitution and the Hong Kong Basic Law. Although it is a hanging blaze to violators of national security, it is the guardian of the freedom and tranquility of the vast majority of Hong Kong residents, including foreigners residing in Hong Kong. Competent Central and SAR authorities will honor their duties in implementing the law.

Finally, the PRC Government is determined in safeguarding national security. The State Council’s Office stressed that no intimidation or sanction will impact HKSAR’s global economic power or scare the people of the PRC.

Also yesterday, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau has also noted in a statement sent to the Times that it supports the legislation, which is the key to seamless and constant implementation of the “One country, two systems” policy. It completely highlights the central government’s belief and crave for constitutional governance of the country and the SAR.

The MSAR’s office commented that in the course of the legislation, the NPC has insisted scientific, democratic and lawful legislation, while to the greatest extend protecting human rights and considering the differences between the Common Law and Continental Law Systems.

According to the Liaison Office, the NPC has “fully listened to the voices of the people,” in both the SAR and the mainland. The legislation has a strong foundation of public opinion, the office noted.

Finally, the Liaison Office in Hong Kong has also stressed in a statement that nobody should underestimate the commitment of the Central People’s Government to safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

The implementation of the law will illustrate a new start for Hong Kong. It will further strengthen the “One country” and highlight the “Two systems”, the Hong Kong Office stressed. Staff reporter