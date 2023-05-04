HKU scholar suggests streamlined Macau healthcare services

In the report for a research project commissioned by the Macau government, the former head of the medical faculty of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has suggested streamlining Macau’s healthcare services.

Gabriel Matthew Leung, former head of the HKU’s Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine and incumbent Honorary Clinical Professor at the faculty’s School of Public Health, recently visited Macau and presented the findings in the Report on Public Clinical Services Plan Research at a regular meeting of the Medical Committee of Macau.

In light of medical needs arising from an aging population and various chronic diseases, Leung recommends local healthcare services be integrated from community to hospital levels, so as to improve efficiency.

Cooperation between the future Cotai hospital and other local hospitals should also be promoted to fully utilize resources and facilities at each venue. Day care services should also be encouraged to provide appropriate and quality medical services to people in Macau.

On the respective role of each hospital, Leung’s team recommends the Conde de São Januário Hospital focus on specialist medical services to achieve beneficial coordination within the public healthcare system.

Another recommendation was that accident and emergency, as well as specialist medical, services should be provided at the future Cotai hospital.

Leung pinpointed oncology services as the key area that requires priority. Other noteworthy areas are cardiology, hematology, stroke and hemodialysis, among other areas.

On private medical services, the research team suggested the current cooperation continue. The government should continue providing subsidies and purchasing out-source services from the private medical sector for patients with specific needs.

Commenting on the report, committee president and Health Bureau (SSM) director Alvis Lo said that it provides a direction for healthcare development in Macau in the next five to 10 years.

Questions related to workforce retention and recruitment were raised at the meeting.

The SSM pledged that the report will be made available on its website within the month after the completion of translations.