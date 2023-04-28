HKZMB expected to see 92,000 crossings in Golden Week

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is expecting approximately 92,000 passengers per day during the May Golden Week, according to Hong Kong’s Immigration Department. The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has coordinated with bus companies connecting the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge border posts to increase the number of buses in operation and trips depending on passenger demand. The local airport authority believes the number of aircraft passengers will stand at 14,000, which is an increase of approximately 20% compared to April.

