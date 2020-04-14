Ho Iat Seng expected to deliver policy address next Monday

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will deliver his 2020 policy address at the Legislative Assembly (AL) on April 20, according to public broadcaster Radio Macau. Citing unidentified sources, the broadcaster’s report said that the policy address would take note of what has already been achieved with regards to alleviating the economic impact of Covid-19. It will also detail the government’s future recovery plans. The Chief Executive and his five policy secretaries will only attend the AL for one day, instead of the normal two, according to Radio Macau.

Man prosecuted for collecting oysters

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has prosecuted a man collecting oysters on the coast of Coloane. Inspectors from the bureau recently found the man at Avenida de Cinco Outubro, Coloane, while he was collecting oysters. In total, 4.2 kilograms of oysters were seized. According to Macau’s food safety law, supplying unqualified fishery products is subject to a maximum of five years jail punishment. Administrative violations can also lead to a maximum fine of MOP600,000. The IAM, together with the customs authority, will increase inspections in the coastal areas of Coloane looking for these illegal practices. According to the IAM, the shellfish living in contaminated water may contain heavy metals, toxins and pathogenic microorganisms which may survive high-temperature cooking, and, in turn, are a health risk when consumed.

Five detained on suspicion of drug trafficking

The Judiciary Police and the customs authority have detained five people as suspects in a recently discovered drug trafficking case. The five suspects are from Macau, mainland China and Vietnam. According to the PJ, some of the drug traffickers were transporting drugs to Macau via a boat. They would drop a bag of drugs in a fishing area of Macau and later, other drug traffickers would recover the drugs. Customs officers found two men aboard a boat used in the operation. Later, the PJ spotted a man carrying 10 bags of cocaine and one bag of marijuana, and detained him. The police authority then brought two Vietnamese residents to the police station for further investigation from a building at R. de Nossa Sra. Do Amparo. Officers found drugs, including heroin, at the property. In total, the PJ seized MOP23,000 of suspected drug-related cash, in addition to drugs worth MOP11,000.