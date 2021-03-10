Ho Iat Seng fully supports proposed reforms to HK electoral system

Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng affirmed his commitment to fully support the central government’s latest proposal to enhance the Hong Kong electoral system in an interview with Chinese media in Beijing during the Two Sessions.

Ho’s remarks came after Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, announced a draft decision to “improve” Hong Kong’s electoral system to ensure the city will be managed by “Hong Kong people, with patriots as the main body.”

Wang announced the shake-up of the city’s electoral framework on March 5 at the opening meeting of the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC, which is one of the two meetings held during Two Sessions, alongside the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) .

According to state media Xinhua, Wang emphasized that the overhaul is intended to rectify the “loopholes and deficiencies” in Hong Kong’s existing electoral system to prevent any further “rioting and turbulence” in the city.

In response to this, Macau’s top leader voiced his full support for the nation’s decision in an interview recorded earlier.

“This time, the central government makes a very important determination and decision for the ‘One country, two systems’ principle, as well as for the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong,” Ho said.

“There was too much foreign interference in Hong Kong. The interference has targeted our country instead of Hong Kong itself,” Ho stressed.

Ho underscored the importance of ensuring that the high degree of autonomy of the two Special Administrative Regions (SARs) means it is governed by patriots, as it is the “key principle” of the One country, two systems framework.

The NPC is the highest organ of national power. It bears the power and responsibility to make decisions to ensure the political development of the two SARs, Ho affirmed.

Dare to hit back

The Chief Executive also emphasized the fact that Macau has been well-positioned to guard itself against any foreign interference, given that the passage of Article 23 of the Macau Basic Law in 2009 provided the legal system with a shield to safeguard national security in Macau.

“As far as Macau goes, it has been disturbed by foreign interference too. But if they dare to come at us, we dare to hit back too,” Ho said in an assertive tone.

Since the city is already equipped with a legal framework for the task, it is crucial for Macau to set protecting national security as the top priority, he added.

Education as the bedrock

Ho also attributed Macau’s stable political climate to its well-thought-out education system, which has centered around a nationalistic and patriotic ethos since its handover to China in 1999.

The two SARs have been disturbed by comparatively greater foreign forces. Hence, it is important to lay an educational foundation that imbues local youth with the message of “love for the country and love for Macau.”

Diverse opinions on China’s move

Wang said the reforms to Hong Kong’s electoral system will be centered around the reformation and empowerment of the Election Committee of the HKSAR.

To this end, the size, composition and formation method of the Election Committee will be “adjusted and improved,” Wang said, stressing that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive will continue to be elected by the Election Committee however.

Following Wang’s announcement, the U.S. State Department condemned the proposed move on Hong Kong, saying it is a “direct attack” on the city’s autonomy and democratic development.

The EU also urged China to reconsider the proposed overhaul as it may bring about “far-reaching negative consequences” to the democratic development of Hong Kong. The EU also warns that it is “ready to take additional steps in response to any further serious deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong.”

Japan is also monitoring the proposed reform with “high concern,” Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, commented earlier.

On the other side, a Belarusian representative delivered a speech on behalf of 70 countries on March 5 at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, saying that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and that external forces should not interfere.

The Two Sessions represents the two annual parliamentary meetings in China, namely the CPPCC and the NPC, during which thousands of legislators and advisors come together to set the agenda, and key priorities and plans for China for the coming year.

This year’s two sessions started on March 4 and will end on March 11.