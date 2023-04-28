Ho Iat Seng meets China’s Ambassador to Belgium at European tour’s end

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met with the Head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) Ambassador, Fu Cong, and the Ambassador of China to Belgium, Cao Zhongming in his Belgium visit.

Both meetings discussed promoting ties between Macau and EU member states, including Belgium, as well as promoting people-to-people exchanges.

The trip, the first overseas visit in three years due to the pandemic, aimed “to strengthen Macau’s ties with Portugal, Luxembourg and Belgium,” Ho said.

It also sought “to promote the latest developments in Macau, the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.”

Aiming to foster further progress in Macau’s economic development, cultural and tourism sectors and society, the Belgium Embassy promised to work closely with the MSAR in numerous sectors, such as economics and trade, tourism, Big Health, modern financial services, high and new technology, conventions and exhibitions, sports and people-to-people exchanges.

The CE noted on several occasions, his desire “to expand Macau’s international tourism market, to deepen cooperation in economic and trade matters, and to attract a greater number of foreign investors.”

Staff reporter