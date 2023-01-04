Ho Iat Seng pledges to boost efforts for economy in NY message

Multiple advantages for the development of the Macau SAR are set to emerge in 2023, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said in his New Year message. Noting this year marks the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, which represents an important historical turning point, Ho said the government will continue upholding the principle of ‘One country, two systems,’ and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. He has also pledged to boost the economy, promote economic diversification, maintain stable and healthy development, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and socio-economic development, and actively improve people’s lives.

Teachers, students to undergo RAT before class resumes

Teachers and students are required to conduct a rapid antigen test before resuming classes on Jan. 9, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has announced. However, those who have been infected from Nov.28 until Jan.9 will not need to be tested. Meanwhile, the 2023 joint admission of Macau recommended students to universities in mainland China will be held on Jan. 7 and 8 as scheduled. On the day of the test, candidates with a red code will take the test online at home.