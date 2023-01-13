Ho Iat Seng sees small chance of another outbreak during CNY

With over 90% of the public vaccinated and about 70% having contracted SARS-CoV-2 over the past month, the Chief Executive does not expect another Covid-19 outbreak during Chinese New Year.

He was commenting yesterday afternoon on the sidelines of a government event.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng admitted that there is no accurate figure of infection rates because many people have not uploaded their positive results to the government digital declaration platform.

Responding to the comment accusing the government of trading health for money, Ho said people are responsible for their own healthcare. Emphasizing that the purchase limits on medications will remain in place for a while longer, the head of the government has called for people to get vaccinated.

Discussing the availability of medical facilities, Ho pointed to the Cotai hospital, saying it is double the size of the current public hospital. There will also be experts from Beijing sharing their knowledge, he added.

According to earlier news releases, the Cotai hospital will only become operational during the fourth quarter of this year.

When asked about when SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test stations will finish their mission, Ho said they would remain as some countries are requiring entrants from Macau produce negative test results.

On the economy

Ho said that for the time being, the government’s estimate on this year’s gross gambling revenue (GGR) will remain at MOP130 billion. The resumption of group tours depends on the Covid-19 situation on the mainland.

Should Macau achieve a balanced budget at the end of this year, the government investment of MOP7,000 in the Central Provident Fund will be reinstated.

Echoing Ho’s comment, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong said the estimated GGR is based on multifaceted evaluation and calculations. He pledged the appropriate work will be done in the attempt to reach this goal.

However, he refrained from saying whether the cash handout will be issued at an earlier time this year. He said there are procedures that must be concluded and asked the public to be patient. “The money has been reserved [for this purpose],” he said.

Subsidized vocational training will remain as more time is needed for economic revival, the official explained.

Cooperation zone acceleration

The Chinese New Year reception was hosted yesterday by the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region. The Office invited the head of the government, all senior officials, the head of the judiciary, all lawmakers, and two former Chief Executives, among others.

During his speech, director Zheng Xinchong of the office said the major task for now is to accelerate the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, “because the Zone will not only make new pathways that lead Macau to adequate economic diversification, but will also widen the horizon for innovative national development.”

He said that “although the way is long, the destination will be reached with continuous progress and although the deeds are difficult, they will bear fruits,” hinting that steps should continue.

In his speech, Ho expressed his hopes that the public will continue to work with the government in balancing Covid-19 control with economic development, so as to achieve social normalization as soon as possible.

He also said that in 2022, the government had achieved major accomplishments in Covid-19 prevention, while ensuring a certain level of economic activities.

Moreover, the review on the national security law is on track, new licenses for casino operations have been issued, the five-tier residential ladder has been implemented and the Hengqin development is progressing. The government would continue working on transport and infrastructure, he added.