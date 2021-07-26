Ho Iat Seng to attend AL plenary Aug. 10

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng is set to attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (AL) on August 10 to answer lawmakers’ questions on government policy and social issues. According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, the session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on TDM television and radio channels. The CE will attend the question-and-answer sessions at the AL in a bid to “enhance communication with AL members, optimize administrative transparency and update the public with the progress of government work.”

Deputy chief of Gongbei Customs under investigation

Xiong Zhenguo, member of the Communist Party of China Committee and Deputy Commissioner of Gongbei Customs, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law. Macau Chinese media have reported that he is currently under disciplinary investigation by both national and provincial disciplinary authorities, citing national authorities of the People’s Republic of China. Xiong is from Xinyang, Henan Province and is 55 years old. He has held a variety of positions in customs departments, including in Nanning, Guilin, and Fancheng .