Ho Iat Seng to attend GBA meeting in Guangzhou today

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will attend a meeting of the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in Guangzhou today.

The director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Cheong Chok Man, and deputy director, Lin Yuan, will also travel to Guangzhou to attend the meeting.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.

At the recent Boao Forum for Asia, attendees from Hong Kong and Macau called for technological innovation to spur the high-quality development of the city cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Each city should have a rational layout and division of labor and plan its own complementary development and mutually beneficial results, said Edmund Ho, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Ho called for the promotion of industrial innovation with technological innovation, the upgrading of the industrial chain, and the exploration of new models of cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau to drive the Greater Bay Area’s integrated development to a higher level.

Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the SAR, said Macau can provide legal and commercial services for the trade of commodities, textiles, and mechanical and electrical products between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Meanwhile, Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, said at a sub-forum of the annual meeting that the Hong Kong region has strong basic scientific research capabilities and sound financial services. After integrating into the development of the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong can promote high-quality development throughout the region by giving full play to the region’s manufacturing competitiveness and huge market potential, Lam said. LV