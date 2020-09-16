Ho Iat Seng to visit Hainan for Pan-Pearl River Delta meeting

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will lead a delegation to Sanya, Hainan province from today until September 18 to attend the 2020 Pan-Pearl River Delta (PPRD) Regional Cooperation Executive Chiefs Joint Meeting.

The meeting is a platform launched in 2004 for regional cooperation between the nine provinces and two special administrative regions (SARs) – collectively known as the “9+2” – located in the Greater Pearl River Delta Region, namely Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, as well as the two SARs of Macau and Hong Kong.

With a theme of “sharing the opportunities of Hainan free-trade port and promoting joint development of the Pearl River Pan-Delta Region” this year, PPRD leaders will discuss three topics: sharing fresh opportunities of the advancing free-trade port and jointly building a platform for system integration and innovation; building a modern transport network composed of major ports, corridors and centers together; and promoting high-quality development for regional cooperation within the PPRD region.

During the three-day visit, Ho will meet separately with each of leaders of the PPRD Region, who are also attending the meeting. These meetings will be used to exchange views on topics of mutual concern.

Several government officials, including Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, and director of the Government Information Bureau, Inês Chan, among others, will accompany the government head on the visit. During Ho’s absence, Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, will be Acting Chief Executive. AL