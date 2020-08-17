Ho Iat Seng turns to discuss economic development during Beijing visit

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has been discussing post-coronavirus economic development during his visit to Beijing over the weekend, meeting with Secretary of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, and Chairman of the SASAC, Hao Peng, who is responsible for affairs related to national assets.

Hao and Ho discussed the way in which national enterprises could help Macau further develop its economy. They also discussed the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Ho pointed out that the national official’s meeting with the Macau government group highlighted the country’s focus on the Special Administrative Region. He added that offices of central enterprises in Macau have continuously supported the city.

In response, Hao assured Ho that national and central enterprises would take further steps to assist Macau’s containment of coronavirus. They would also align with Macau’s need of public infrastructure.

The national official reiterated Macau’s position as the bridge between China and Lusophone countries. He also noted that young people from Macau could attain internships at national enterprises.

On Friday morning, the Chief Executive met with the Vice Minister of Public Security and Head of the National Immigration Administration, Xu Ganlu. They exchanged views on a number of issues, including Macau’s efforts to promote the city’s economic diversification, policies on cross-boundary movement efficiency and tackling cross-border crime.

Ho briefed Xu on how Macau was working with Guangdong to move ahead with the Intensive Cooperation Zone project in Hengqin. This included efforts to promote the development of traditional Chinese medicine as a way of supporting Macau’s economic diversification.

Speaking during the meeting, Xu stated that the mainland and Macau had been working closely on implementing efficient migration policies and customs clearance models, and on combating cross-boundary crime. These efforts laid the foundation for increasing personal exchanges between the mainland and Macau.

In a separate meeting, Ho and the Minister of the General Administration of Customs, Ni Yuefeng, shared insights on the development of the Guangdong-

Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone initiative. They also discussed Macau’s epidemic control work.

Ho pointed out that the Intensive Cooperation Zone was crucial to Macau’s future prospects, as the SAR currently faces a number of challenges related to its limited land resources and high cost of labor.

The Intensive Cooperation Zone will allow Macau enterprises to take advantage not only of the land resources available in Hengqin for development of their businesses, but also of favorable regulations for customs clearance of goods under the regime known as “opening the first line and controlling the second line.”

Ni supported the idea of using land resources in Hengqin for the expansion of Macau enterprises and development of new products. He also voiced his support of the separate management model implemented in Hengqin.

In a third meeting, Ho met with the Commissioner of the State Taxation Administration, Wang Jun, who disclosed that the authority would further consider the introduction of measures to create a favorable tax environment, including the formulation of additional tax incentives to support the development for the Intensive Cooperation Zone. All of these measures were designed to create a tax environment similar to that of Macau, said Wang.