Holiday traffic measures to be implemented

Temporary traffic measures will be implemented at sites where residents are expected to gather during the Ching Ming Festiva and Easter holidays, according to the Transport Bureau.

Among these measures, the governments of Hong Kong and Macau have issued special overtime quotas to Hong Kong and Macau cross-border bus service operators to meet the travel demand between Hong Kong and Macau during the Easter period. The authorities have coordinated with gaming companies and will refer to the passenger volume during the Lunar New Year period as the operating standard during Easter. Consequently, additional support vehicles will be added during the Easter period.