Home-coming registration platform opens to non-students

The online platform originally opened for Macau students studying abroad to register their intention to return to Macau has now been made available to all Macau residents in mid to high risk localities who wish to return, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced.

The expansion in coverage was only first hinted at on Monday by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, at the government’s regular health press conference.

If these Macau residents intend to return to Macau between June and September, they must fill out the online form to register their details, the DSEDJ emphasized.

The details required by the regulator include the intention to return, contact and flight information.

The DSEDJ reminds Macau residents in mid to high risk localities that they should rigorously evaluate the condition and the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as any changes to immigration regulations.

The education bureau also asks these residents to familiarize themselves with the Health Bureau’s guidelines for those who live in mid to high risk areas, besides monitoring their own health condition regularly. They should seek medical assistance if they feel ill. AL