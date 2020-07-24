Hong Kong | Daily local infections remain above 100

Hong Kong reported 111 locally-transmitted virus cases yesterday – its second day of more than 100 local infections – as the city scrambles to boost hospitalization and testing capacity in the face of its worst outbreak ever.

In addition, seven imported cases were recorded yesterday involving persons with travel history to the Philippines, India and Japan.

As of last night, Hong Kong had a total of 2,250 confirmed infections, including 15 deaths. Currently 716 confirmed patients are hospitalized in 14 hospitals across Hong Kong, including 33 in critical condition and 14 in serious condition.

Hong Kong is now requiring masks on public transport, in public indoor areas and at transport terminals as it battles a renewed virus outbreak. The mask mandate will last until Aug. 5 as the city strives to break local transmission of the virus.

The neighboring SAR reported a record 113 new infections on Wednesday, of which 105 were locally transmitted. Authorities were unable to trace the source of 63 cases.

The city is at a “high risk of outbreak in community” of the coronavirus, with health minister Sophia Chan appealing to people to stay at home as much as possible. DB/Agencies