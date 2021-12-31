Hong Kong | Editors charged with sedition, denied bail

Two former editors from a Hong Kong online vocal news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail yesterday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended the raid on Stand News amid a wider crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city, telling reporters that “inciting other people … could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.”

According to a charge sheet, national security police filed one count each of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication against Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, former editors at Stand News. Police also said they would prosecute the company for sedition.

The cases were brought to West Kowloon court yesterday, police said in a statement. Lam was not present in court because he was in the hospital. Both were denied bail.

The others have been detained for further questioning. They include four former Stand News board members, including activist and music star Denise Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng. Ho was released from police custody yesterday afternoon.

The seven were arrested on Wednesday under a crime ordinance that dates from Hong Kong’s days as a British colony before 1997, when it was returned to China with a promise from Beijing that it would keep Western-style freedoms for 50 years. If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640).

“Journalism is not sedition, but seditious acts and activities and inciting other people through other acts and activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting,” Lam, the Hong Kong leader, told a news conference. “It should be very clear what is reporting of news, and what is seditious acts or activities to undermine national security.”

Stand News said Wednesday that it is ceasing operations and had laid off all its staff.

The United States has sanctioned five Hong Kong-

based Chinese officials following legislative council elections in the city earlier this month for reducing Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing yesterday that China will respond by imposing countermeasures on five Americans, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission President Carolyn Bartholomew.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Hong Kong authorities to release the detainees, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said her country was deeply concerned about the arrests, which included Denise Ho, a Canadian citizen and activist. MDT/AP