Hong Kong environmentalists ‘jealous’ of Macau plastic ban

Hong Kong “has fallen behind Macau” in banning single-use plastic tableware, green campaigners have said. Critics quoted by the South China Morning Post yesterday said the Hong Kong government’s progress in outlawing plastic cutlery was moving at “a snail’s pace” as Macau’s government announced Monday it would ban importation of the items next year. Yau Wing-kwong, chief executive of the Environmental Association green group, said: “Dumping of disposable plastic tableware is becoming an urgent environmental issue here as more people opt to buy takeaways during the epidemic.”

Discipline Committee of the CCAC has five new members

Having started the role in mid-August, the five new members of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) Personnel visited the Taipa office yesterday. The new members include president Wang Yu and members Fang Quan, António José Dias Azedo, Tong Kai Chung, and Tai Ka Peng. To better understand the different aspects of the CCAC’s duties, the new members toured the offices of the Taipa branch of CCAC as well as the Community Relations Department and the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division. During the meeting, Commissioner Chan Tsz King praised having such a group composition in the new term of the Discipline Committee, noting the fact the members were legal experts, university professors, and higher education institution leaders as well as a youth representative.

Ashes landfill bids range between MOP550m and MOP739m

The public tender for the construction of the landfill facility dedicated to housing the fly ashes resulting from the use of the incinerator has received 10 bids, the Environmental Protection Bureau noted in a press statement. Of the 10 bids, one was excluded and the nine accepted contained proposals for construction prices ranging between MOP550 million and MOP739 million. The maximum overall term for the execution of the construction is of 2,370 working days. The landfill facility will be built inside the existing Landfill for Waste Construction Materials and the winning bidder will have to build five landfill ditches at the location indicated for the reception of the solidified fly ashes. In total, the new landfill can take up to 65,000 cubic meters of fly ash.