Hong Kong returnee classified as asymptomatic case 

A Macau resident from Hong Kong who arrived from Macau via the Golden Bus has tested positive for Covid-19 and is classified as an imported case of asymptomatic infection after entering Macau yesterday. The woman had been administered with two doses of the Inactivated Sinopharm vaccine in June and July 2021. She was in possession of a negative nucleic acid test (NAT) result. The NAT certificate had been issued within 24 hours of the sampling date. Upon entering Macau yesterday morning, and following another test, she tested positive and was transferred to the Public Health Clinical Center in Coloane. So far, 82 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while 38 cases of asymptomatic infection have been registered in Macau.

Over 780 to be retested for Covid-19

Around 780 people who were identified as having contact with the positive Covid-19 case diagnosed in Tanzhou will be retested for Covid-19. These people passed through the Portas do Cerco Border Post several times, between February 25 and 27 in the departure and arrival sites, including 10 people who were in front of the diagnosed case, in the same line, and 20 people who were behind the case. For this reason, authorities are requiring the close contacts to undergo five nucleic acid tests on March 2, 3, 5, 8 and 13. If the NAT is not performed within the stipulated period, the relevant individual’s health code will turn yellow.

FNAC approves nine local artistic projects

Nine project applications from Macau’s artistic institutions and artists have been approved by the National Fund for the Arts of China (FNAC). Among the Macau projects included in the FNAC, funding will be granted to one of each project, respectively, for large-scale theater plays and the creation of artistic works, for small-scale plays and programs, and for the creation of artistic works. FNAC opened applications (general projects) for both Hong Kong and Macau, inviting artistic institutions and artists to apply for the project funding. This is the first time Macau has been granted approval.