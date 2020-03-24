Hong Kong to bar all visitors, even those from within China

Hong Kong is set to bar the entry of all visitors to the territory for 14 days starting from tomorrow. Even travelers from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan are included under the policy change, which comes as the number of Covid-19 cases seen in the territory continues to rise.

However, the existing “consensus” between the two special administrative regions regarding air passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International Airport will continue until at least March 31, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday, the new measure in Hong Kong will also halt all airport transit services.

“From midnight of March 25, all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city,” Lam announced.

According to reports, Lam clarified that in addition to banning travelers from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, residents of the Hong Kong SAR will not be allowed enter the city if they have been to foreign countries in the past 14 days.

Hong Kong residents arriving from Macau and Taiwan who have not been to a foreign country in the past two weeks will be allowed to enter, but will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine measure.

Inês Chan, an official from the MGTO, reassured at the daily press briefing yesterday that the current special arrangement for returning Macau residents will be effective until at least March 31.

The Macau government has reached consensus with the Hong Kong government to allow Macau residents entry if they are on their way back home through the Hong Kong International Airport.

Chan stressed that the arrangement will be effective until March 31, as agreed between the two SARs. As for the arrangements after that date, the official said negotiations are to be conducted to determine whether an extension is possible.

Chan also reminded overseas Macau residents who have already registered with the Macau authorities about their return trip through Hong Kong to be cautious, as airline companies may be confused about the updated policies.

“If they face difficulty upon check-in at the airport, they should contact the Tourism Crisis Management Office immediately,” the official said.

Since March 17, the neighboring region has implemented a 14-day mandatory quarantine to individuals coming from other countries, except for individuals coming from Taiwan and Macau.

As of yesterday, Hong Kong had recorded a total of 356 Covid-19 cases, of which 252 are considered active cases.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has raised its travel notice for 97 countries and regions, including Hong Kong and Macau, to Level 3 due to the continuous outbreak of the Covid-19 infection.

The region’s Central Epidemic Command Center encourages Taiwanese nationals to avoid nonessential travel to these countries and cities.

Individuals arriving in the region will be required to follow a 14-day period of home quarantine after returning from Level 3 countries and regions.

As of yesterday, Taiwan has a total of 195 Covid-19 cases.

According to its new measure, the government announced that all travelers who entered Taiwan on or before March 21 on a visitor visa, a landing visa, or through a visa-waiver program and who have not overstayed their legal stay period will be granted an automatic 30-day extension.

The move is a response to border control measures and flight bans implemented around the world to deter the spread of the virus.

Taiwan has four travel advisory alerts, with the fourth level being the highest, which strongly discourages its citizens to travel. Anthony Lam & Lynzy Valles