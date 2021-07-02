Hong Kong travel bubble requirement eased, travelers restricted to ‘mask-on’ activities

The government confirmed yesterday that the Hong Kong-Macau travel bubble is set to kick off should Hong Kong see no cases with unknown sources for 14 days.

This shorter time period is a relaxation of the previously announced requirement for 28 days of no locally transmitted cases registered in Hong Kong.

Tai Wa Hou, coordinator of the Health Bureau’s Covid-19 Vaccination Operation, confirmed that even if Hong Kong records cases that are epidemiologically linked with imported cases, or cases with known sources (and their contagion risks are confirmed to have not permeated throughout the community) the intercity bubble can still be reinstated, albeit exclusively for fully vaccinated people, after 14 days.

Tai said the two governments are still discussing the specifics of when they should measure the 14 days.

But he warned that should the neighboring city registers any cases with unknown sources in the future, the “28 days of zero cases for Hong Kong” requirement will be put into force again.

Several Hong Kong media ran stories yesterday claiming that the intercity border will be reopened as early as July 11.

However, Tai confirmed again that there is “no particular date” set for the official reopening of the Hong Kong-

Macau border, given that it will take more time for the Macau government to monitor the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong.

Tai also revealed a set of proposed restrictions to be enforced on Hong Kong travelers upon their arrival in Macau. All Hong Kong arrivals will be granted a distinct blue health code: to distinguish them from other arrivals holding green, yellow or red codes.

Hong Kong tourists will be subject to a set of constraints designed to prohibit them from engaging in “mask-off” activities. This includes hotel floors designated exclusively to accommodate Hong Kong tourists, a ban on entering swimming pools, bars and karaoke parlors, and other measures.

When asked whether Hong Kong tourists are banned from dining in restaurants, necessarily a “mask-off” activity, Tai suggested that this is not likely to happen as eating is an essential activity for a person, and “everyone needs to eat.”

Only those who are fully vaccinated and possess a certificate of negative Covid-19 test conducted within 48 hours, can be granted entry to Macau. Upon arrival, Hong Kong travelers are required to undergo several nucleic acid tests, with the number of tests dependent on their length of stay.

In the initial reopening stage, a limited daily quota will apply for Hong Kong arrivals.

The Macau government is also thrashing out a solution with casino operators for regulations to allow Hong Kong tourists to enter casino areas safely.

Speculation circulating online suggests that there will be a designated zone for Hong Kong gamblers, and separate zone for all other bettors.

Tai’s remarks are seen as official confirmation of the proposed regulations which were first reported by the media over the past two days.

The Times sought confirmation from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) that officials are discussing new arrangements with Macau’s hoteliers for the accommodation of Hong Kong travelers after the border reopens.

According to official data, a total of 51 hotels in Macau, totaling 2,700 hotel rooms, expressed interest in hosting Hong Kong travelers.

The authority emphasized that the entry policies will not be reciprocal between the two cities. It is likely that the measures implemented by the Hong Kong government for arrivals from Macau will be more lenient.

Vaccination rate surges to 35%

The rapidly increasing vaccination rate has driven up Macau’s vaccination rate to 35% of the overall population.

Over the past two to three weeks, the daily number of people inoculated was between 5,000 and 6,000: ten times the average number seen in February and March.

Around 40% of the population aged over 12 years is now vaccinated.