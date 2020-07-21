Hong Kong virus cases increase to 1,958

The Hong Kong government announced the extension of social distancing measures yesterday, as 73 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total cases to 1,958.

At a media briefing yesterday afternoon, the government’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 66 additional local infections and seven imported cases of Covid-19.

Out of the 66 local infections, 39 are related to previously confirmed cases, while the source of infection of the other 27 cases remained unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch said at the briefing.

The seven imported cases involved persons with travel history to places such as the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.

Chuang said it is difficult at present to predict the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, calling on members of the public to avoid going out as much as possible.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, as of yesterday noon, 1,302 patients with confirmed or probable infection have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 562 confirmed patients are currently hospitalized in 14 hospitals, including 23 in critical condition and 13 in serious condition. MDT/Xinhua