Hongqiao airport to resume int’l flights

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport will resume international airline services this Sunday, the Shanghai airport operator announced. The resumption of international flights, which includes routes to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, comes after a three-year suspension in international services. Since March 25, 2022, all international flights and those to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan were moved to Pudong International Airport. From Sunday, 11 airlines — Shanghai Airlines, Air China, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines, Air Macau, China Airlines and EVA Air — will provide international flight services at Hongqiao’s Terminal 1.

UM research team develops robot for treatment of acute pneumonia

A research team led by Wang Ruibing, associate professor in the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS) at the University of Macau, has developed a supramolecularly engineered motorized cell platform as a nanomedicine carrier, based on the excellent inflammatory tropism of macrophages and the catalytic generation of oxygen as the propelling force. When loaded with anti-inflammatory curcumin, “the platform showed a good therapeutic effect against acute pneumonia,” the university said in a statement. The research results have been published in the top academic journal, Advanced Materials.

internet penetration rate increases slightly

The number of households with internet access totaled 195,100 in 2022, equivalent to 95.8% of the total households, up by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported. Among the households with internet access, 97.9% used a mobile network while 91.2% used home broadband. Meanwhile, 72.4% (147,400) of the total households had computer equipment (e.g. tablet, laptop), the same proportion as in 2021. The internet penetration rate increased by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year to 90.0%. The penetration rate was the highest among those aged 15-24, at 99.5%, the same as the previous year.

Traffic restrictions from Mar. 24 to Apr. 2

The Transport Bureau will conduct maintenance on traffic cones and delineator posts, and traffic will be restricted in non-peak periods from Friday March 24 to Sunday April 2. The following areas will be affected: the Sai Van Bridge, Amizade Avenue, the underpass of Barrier Gate Plaza, Amizade roundabout, and the underpass of Estr. do Reservatorio, a part of the Macau Ferry Terminal flyover near Jai Alai. Traffic on the Sai Van Bridge will be limited for three to five hours starting around 9 a.m. on consecutive days from March 24 to March 26, while traffic on the Amizade Bridge will be limited from March 31 to April 2 for a similar time slot.