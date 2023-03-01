Horta e Mitra Market vendors request subsidies during revamp

As Horta e Mitra Market will see its renovation starting this month, all of its vendors will temporarily suspend operations but some would like to see government subsidies, local media reports.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) held a press conference earlier this week and announced that the market would be suspended effective yesterday. Renovations will occur from Mar. 3 to the end of the year, according to IAM estimates. The renovation is budgeted at MOP11 million.

During this period, trading for all vendors will be suspended and no provisional market will be established.

A local fish vendor who has operated in the market for 35 years expressed his happiness at the renovations commencing to local media outlet All About Macau. He considered the market’s current environment to be less satisfactory when compared to other markets.

In addition, the vendor hopes that the government will consider issuing subsidies to vendors, even at subsistence index level. “MOP100 a day equates to about MOP3,000 per month,” the vendor said, suggesting that it would not be a heavy burden on public finances.

Before its suspension, the market was home to 13 vending stalls. After the renovation, the number of stalls will be increased to 18.

In contrast to their indoor counterparts, outdoor vendors located on the periphery of the square-shaped market will be allowed to operate during the early phases of the renovation project. Subsequent meetings will be held for negotiations as to which vendors will be given a spot, the IAM added.

Meanwhile, regular shoppers will inevitably find it more inconvenient once the market commences renovation. Additionally, some shoppers find wet markets more convenient: “I could pay outstanding amounts days later if I didn’t have enough cash,” a shopper said.

On the decision not to establish a provisional market, an IAM official said that it was the consensus of all vendors to take a break.