Hospital visits reinstated, with limitations

Visits to hospitalized patients at the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ) have been reinstated as of yesterday, although several restrictions will remain in force, the Health Bureau (SSM) informed in a statement.

According to the statement, the measure comes following the easing of some restrictions put in place to curb the outbreak of Covid-19. The statement noted that authorities are requesting a gradual rollback of these restrictions in order to ensure the health and safety conditions of Macau.

For the time being, visiting hospitalized patients has been reinstated between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, and access to the wards is restricted to a maximum of two visitors at once.

The SSM took the same opportunity to urge members of the public not to visit newborns or children under six years of age.

From yesterday, the CHCSJ also reinstated access to the CHCSJ External Consultation Building thorough the ground floor door.

Previously enforced measures continue to be in force, including the mandatory use of facemasks for all people, including patients, visitors, and hospital workers, as well as body temperature measuring and the presentation of the “Macau Health Declaration” (now replaced by the Macau Health Code).

The SSM also reminded that all those who are unable to present the health declaration should go to the CHCSJ lobby reception.