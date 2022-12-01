Hotel guests dip 22% y-o-y by October

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments from January to October this year decreased by 12.0 percentage points year-on-year to 37.9%, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) noted.

The number of guests dipped by 22.5% year-on-year to 4,248,000, while their average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights, amid the border restrictions due to Covid-19 cases.

In October, hotel occupancy slightly dropped to 41.8% despite the number of guests increasing by 11.3% to 494,000. Mainland guests (390,000) rose by 15% while local guests (70,000) went down by 11.1%.

Visitors joining local tours in October increased by 324.3% year-on-year to 3,100, and the number of Macau residents purchasing outbound services (as measured by bookings for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies surged by 65.8% to 5,900.

From January to October 2022, the number of local tour visitors dropped by 24% year-on-year to 27,000, while Macau residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 74.3% to 34,000.

By October, a total of 118 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public, an increase of two year-on-year. The number of available guest rooms rose by 2.5% year-on-year to 37,000. Staff Reporter