Hotel guests in April plunge 29.5% y-o-y

The number of guests at hotels in April slid by 46.9% year-on-year to 369,000; mainland guests (244,000) declined by 59.5% while local guests (95,000) surged by 55.8%. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April dropped by 29.5 percentage points year-on-year to 29.5%. In the first four months of 2022, the number of guests decreased by 18.8% year-on-year to 1,744,000.

Museum Day to showcase cultural heritage Sunday

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Iao Hon Market Park. The theme for this year’s International Museum Day is “Power of Museums.” The event will feature a range of activities including game booths, workshops, guided tours, and a WeChat game with lucky draws. The cultural heritage of Macau’s museums will be displayed through a variety of online and offline activities. Twenty museums in the city co-organize this annual event.