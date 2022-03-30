Hotel guests near 500,000 in February

The number of guests at hotel establishments in February increased 29.3% year-on-year to 493,000, with the number of mainland guests (396,000) and local guests (68,000) rising 30.9% and 25.1%, respectively.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that hotel occupancy has increased despite the slight downturn of tourist arrivals last month, despite the Chinese New Year, which recorded a decrease of 5.6% month-on-month in visitor arrivals, which totaled 655,505 last month.

The average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

The number of guests grew 20.9% year-on-year to 1,007,000, and the average length of stay extended by 0.2 night to 1.9 nights.

In February, there were 6,600 visitors joining local tours and a total of 3,600 Macau residents purchased outbound services (including booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies.

In the first two months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose 6.8 percentage points year-on-year to 46.2%.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors joining local tours surged by 317.1% year-on-year to 9,200, while that of Macau residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies dropped by 13.7% to 7,800.