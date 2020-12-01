Hotel guests nearly double in October

October hotel guests from mainland China surged by 168.1% month-to-month to 358,000; however, the figure still showed a year-on-year drop of 56.1%.According to data provided by the Statistics and Census Service, a total of 438,000 guests checked into hotels and guesthouses in October, indicating a decline of 62.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the number of local guests grew by 13.6% year-on-year to 57,000. In addition, outbound residents using services of travel agencies totalled 6,900, 6,600 (95.7%) of which went to mainland China. From January to October 2020, a total of 258,000 package tour visitors were recorded, a decline of 96.5% year-on-year.

Consulate to repatriate 120 stranded Myanmar nationals

The Myanmar Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau announced that it will repatriate a total of 120 of its citizens back to the country this Thursday at 3:30 p.m. As cited in a TDM report, the upcoming flight will depart Macau International Airport for Yangon via Myanmar National Airlines. The Consulate had already arranged two repatriation flights in June and August via Hong Kong to accommodate those that were stranded in the region due to unemployment and the absence of flights from the city.