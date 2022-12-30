Hotel occupancy at 39% in November

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in November dropped 7.8 percentage points year-on-year to 38.7% amid the tourism sector’s high hopes after the reissuance of eVisas for mainland residents.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows the number of guests of hotel establishments in November declined 17.2% year-on-year to 409,000; mainland guests (323,000) fell 19.8% while local guests (61,000) dropped 2.6%.

Meanwhile, guests’ average length of stay was 1.7 nights.

From January to November this year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms at hotels decreased 11.6 percentage points year-on-year to 38%. The number of guests dipped 22% year-on-year to 4,658,000, whereas their average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In November, the number of visitors joining local tours increased 29.9% year-on-year to 2,400; the number of Macau residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies rose 17.6% to 5,600.

From January to November this year, the number of local tour visitors dropped 21.4% year-on-year to 29,000, while that of Macau residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged 71.1% to 40,000.

The tourism sector has now placed its hopes on the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays where the government is expecting up to 40,000 visitors daily.

Meanwhile, following China’s decision to cancel quarantine for inbound travelers from Jan. 8, Trip.com data has shown a demand spike for overseas travel.

On Tuesday, bookings for outbound flights from mainland China increased 254% when compared to the same period the day before, while the overall ticket price has dropped by 12.9%.

Staff Reporter