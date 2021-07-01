Hotel occupancy in May stood at 62%

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in May surged by 50.2 percentage points year-on-year to 62.0%, with both 3-star and 4-star hotels outperforming the sector’s average, at 70.7% and 67.5% respectively, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The number of guests checked into hotels & guesthouses leapt by 552.3% year-on-year to 760,000 in May, with those from mainland China (659,000) shooting up by 816.4% and local guests (68,000) jumping by 112.3%.

Previously, president of the Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association, Cheung Kin Chung said that the general hotel occupancy in Macau reached levels of between 80% to 90% during the May 1 holidays, giving the industry confidence that “the worst has passed.”

From January to May, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 51.3%, up by 21.2 percentage points year-on-year.

The number of guests of hotels & guesthouses increased by 71.5% year-on-year to 2,908,000, while their average length of stay held stable at 1.7 nights.

There were no inbound package tour visitors in May while the number of visitors joining local tours added up to 8,300. Outbound residents using services of travel agencies totalled 26,000, and 98.8% of them went to mainland China. From January to May 2021, visitors joining local tours soared by 126.6% year-on-year to 21,000. LV