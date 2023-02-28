Hotel occupancy rate at 71.2% in January

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms increased to 71.2% in January from a year earlier by 27.3 percentage points, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The number of guests of hotel establishments in January went up by 59.6% year-on-year to 819,000; the number of guests from mainland China (646,000) and Hong Kong (105,000) soared by 54.9% and 484.4%, albeit from a low case. Also, 4,800 more tourists made local excursions this January, an increase of 80.4% year-on-year. The overall number of available guest rooms fell by 1.8% year on year to 38,000 due to a decrease in the supply of guest rooms at 5-star hotels.

22.1% decrease of retail sales value

The value of retail sales for 2022 decreased by 22.1% to MOP57.7 billion, with significant falls of around 30% each in the sales values of Department Stores, Adults’ Clothing and Watches, Clocks & Jewelry, according to the data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Meanwhile, the value of retail sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 20.6%, for a total of MOP14.8 billion. After taking price changes into account, the sales volume index decreased by 21.8% year over year. 42.7% of retailers expected the sales volume to be similar to last year in the first quarter, while 70.4% predicted the retail price would maintain the same level year-on-year.

2023 National Joint Admission to be held in late May

The 2023 national joint admission will be held on May 20 and 21. Candidates can register online from March 1 to 15, and proceed with payment and confirmation from March 27 to April 3. Candidates should ensure they meet the qualifications for admission to the examinations. There are over 300 mainland universities involved in the admission program this year, with over 8 of them being national key universities. Candidates should log on to the websites of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) or joint admission offices of the mainland universities to register, said DSEDJ.

Annual vehicle periodic inspection postponed

According to a Transportation Bureau (DSAT) adjustment, all 2023 vehicle annual periodic inspections scheduled for January to March can be delayed to June 30 this year. For the non-commercial vehicles scheduled to complete their 2022 annual periodic inspection, the last day remains March 31; otherwise, they will be considered overdue. According to DSAT, vehicle owners should be aware of the arrangements for the inspection and make an appointment as early as possible. On the DSAT website, citizens can check the date and quota and make an appointment for an inspection.