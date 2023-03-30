Hotel occupancy rate at 76% in February

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in February went up by 27.5 percentage points year-on-year to 76.1%, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The number of guests of hotel establishments in February soared by 78.5% year-on-year to 883,000. The number of guests from mainland China (643,000), Hong Kong (162,000) and Taiwan (11,000) hiked by 62.2%, 806.4% and 185.0% respectively, whereas local guests (45,000) fell by 34.3%. In the first two months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 27.5 percentage points year-on-year to 73.6%.

