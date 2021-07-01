Hotel occupancy rate drops to 45% in June

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms surged by 33.5 percentage points year-on-year to 45.3%, according to recent data revealed by the Statistics and Census Service.

However, the rate represents a drop of 16.8 percentage points compared with May (62.1%) on account of the stricter pandemic prevention and control measures in Guangdong province and Macau in early June, a result of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The number of guests checking into hotels and guesthouses leapt by 245.9% year-on-year to 469,000 last month. Mainland guests (357,000) surged by 418.2% and local guest numbers (83,000) saw an increase of 56.8%.

Local tourism-related operators remain optimistic about the prospects for business during this summer holiday, despite reports of fresh outbreaks in Zhuhai and Zhongshan.

Lou Chi Leong, director of the Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association, recently stated that the city’s average occupancy rate currently stands between 50% and 60%.

However, some travelers are canceling their bookings, which is believed to be due to new cases in Zhongshan and Zhuhai.

In the first half of the year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 50.4%, up by 23.2 percentage points year-on-year. The number of guests in hotels and guesthouses expanded by 84.5% year-on-year to 3,378,000, while their average length of stay grew by 0.1 nights to 1.8 nights.

There were no inbound package tour visitors in June, while the number of visitors joining local tours totaled 6,600.

In the first half of 2021, visitors joining local tours soared by 197.3% year-on-year to 28,000, whereas the number of outbound residents using the services of travel agencies increased by 3.5% to 91,000.