Hotel occupancy rate stood at 53% during recent holidays

Local hotel establishments saw an average occupancy rate of 53.1% between during Easter and Ching Ming Festival, a figure that represents an increase of 4.5% compared to the Spring Festival, according to data published by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The occupancy rates of 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star hotels were 59.0%, 53.4%, and 53.2% respectively.

The average room rate of hotel establishments in the city stood at MOP953.2 during the five-day holiday, which is a 23.3% plunge compared to during the Spring Festival Golden Week.

During the holidays, Macau welcomed nearly 100,000 visitor arrivals, with an average daily volume of nearly 20,000 visitors.

Provisional figures revealed that the SAR registered 99,568 visitor arrivals during the five-day holiday, due to Easter and Ching Ming Festival together this year, including a total of 90,491 mainland visitors.

The average daily visitor arrival numbers registered a 53.8% increase when compared to the average daily volume during the Spring Festival Golden Week – yet a 17% decrease compared to Macau’s average arrivals in March which was 23,989.

During the Chinese New Year, the city only recorded a daily average of 12,947 visitors as Chinese authorities have encouraged domestic travel in order to contain the recent spread of Covid-19.

According to the MGTO, more promotional efforts will be rolled out for the upcoming May 1 Labour Day holiday in a bid to attract more mainland visitors to Macau on vacation and increase spending.

The hotel industry is eyeing the seven-day holiday, starting May 1, on the mainland for a further boost as the previous holiday did not lead to a significant change in the local hotel occupancy rate, according to the local hotel industry.

However, with the May 1 holidays taking place in less than a month, the industry is forecasting a 20% rise on the basis of the occupancy rate in March.