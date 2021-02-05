Hotel operation law | Properties on non-hotel-zoned land allowed to continue operation

The local government has proposed new changes to the rules governing hotel operations. The new rules specifically concern hotels situated on land that is not designated for hotel operation, according to the Second Standing Committee of Legislative Assembly (AL).

Yesterday, the AL Second Standing Committee discussed the newest amendment of the bill submitted by the local government.

According to Chan Chak Mo, chairman of the AL Second Standing Committee, the government intends to set up administrative regulations to oversee hotels situated on non-hotel-zoned land.

The government proposes that operators of these kinds of hotels must apply for permission from the government to change the utilization purpose of the concerned land. The government may or may not approve the land being used for hotels. The application must be made within five years of the law coming into effect.

If the operators fail to obtain a government approval, then the authority will not renew the license associated with the hotel operation.

In the case of the government declining to approve a change of land zone, the authority may still renew the license for the hotel. However, the concerned operators will not be allowed to open any new facility that would require a new license on the same land plot.

The operators will also be banned from remodeling the existing property, but maintenance will be permitted.

The new proposal also says that no change should be made to license owners of the concerned hotels.

Citing the government, Chan disclosed that Macau has 30 to 40 hotels that are currently built on non-hotel-zoned land.

The law does not concern accommodation provided by religious groups, universities, and non-profit organizations.

In February 2019, the AL approved the amendment of the hotel operation law. The Second Standing Committee of AL conducted several readings in April and May of 2019.

The bill prescribes that a hotel should have a minimum of 10 guestrooms. The current law says that a hotel must operate at least 40 guestrooms. The new law allows hotels to be opened inside historically and culturally significant buildings that have been granted historic status. The law also permits the operation of hostels.

37 hotels underway

Macau currently has 17 hotels that are under construction and some 20 hotel projects are still in the design phase, according to data released by the Department of Land, Public Works and Transport. The hotels under construction will increase the current hotel room number by 8,607 rooms. The nearly two dozen hotel developments that are being planned will provide another 2,268 rooms. In terms of residential buildings, 10 buildings with 1,083 units have obtained a license to operate between October and December, while another 66 housing blocks have not yet been completed or still subject to inspection. These will provide 4,058 apartments.