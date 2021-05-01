Hotel staff numbers down 16% y-o-y

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, there were 49,685 full-time employees working in Hotels, down 15.9% year-on-year, as cited in a survey conducted by the Statistics and Census Service.

The average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in March, meanwhile, rose by 1.0% year-on-year to MOP18,360.

Due to the pandemic, the average earnings of full-time employees in March last year were notably dragged down, as more employees were on unpaid leave in some industries. Due to the low base of comparison, average earnings in March this year generally increased.

Last year, a few gaming operators admitted to reducing its staff numbers by not renewing their employment contracts.

This past quarter, Restaurants were staffing 23,914 full-time employees, a decrease of 3.9% year-on-year; their average earnings rose by 17.4% to MOP9,600.

Manufacturing had 8,537 full-time employees, down by 6.0% year-on-year; average earnings in March increased by 9.9% to MOP11,830.

In the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector, the number of full-time employees edged up by 0.5% year-on-year to 1,101, with their average earnings rising by 4.5% to MOP32,630.

At the end of the first quarter, job vacancies in Restaurants (1,108) and Hotels (626) decreased by 198 and 360 respectively year-on-year, while those in Manufacturing (536) increased by 293. 83.1% and 50.8% of the vacancies in Hotels required knowledge of Mandarin and English respectively.

The job vacancy rate (1.2%) of Hotels dropped by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year in the first quarter, whereas the employee recruitment rate (2.4%) rose by 1.2 percentage points.

Both the local unemployment and underemployment rates have risen during the first quarter (Q1) of this year, registering a growth of 0.2% quarter-to-quarter, reaching now 4%.

The labor force living in Macau totaled 396,600 with a participation rate of 69.9%.