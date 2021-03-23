Household internet users climb to 183,500

The number of Macau households using the internet climbed by 1,200 year-on-year to 183,500 in 2020, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) – 91.9% of the total households in Macau. The tally of households using fiber optic broadband connection also increased by 6.5% year-on-year, accounting for 80.5% of the total household Internet connections. The share of households using mobile broadband grew by 0.1% point year-on-year to 98.0%.

CPI drops due to declining hotel room rates

The composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February dropped by 0.95% year-on-year to 102.6. The Statistics and Census Service indicated that the drop was mainly due to declining package tour charges and hotel room rates amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Other factors were the seasonal sale of clothing, reduced charges for telecommunications services and lower vegetable prices, and falling prices of gasoline, pork and vegetables from their elevated levels a year ago.