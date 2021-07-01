Housing | Macau Urban Renewal signs LOIs for Lot C

Yesterday, the Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) signed letters of intent (LOIs) with building contractors for the construction of Temporary Housing Units in Lot C, which has been divided into two parcels: C1 and C2, the Company announced in a press statement.

The tender for parcel C1, which comprises the construction of two 41-story-high and two 50-story-high residential towers of temporary housing units, has been awarded to a joint venture between Ming Shun Construction and Property Investment Limited and Tat Cheong Engineering & Construction Company Limited, for 1.92 billion patacas.

Concurrently, the tender for parcel C2, which comprises the construction of two 50-story-high residential towers of temporary housing units, has been awarded to a joint venture between Cheong Kong Construction Company Limited and J&T Construction Company Limited, for a total price of 1.11 billion patacas.

In the statement, the MUR also noted that both tenders include the construction of an underground level that will connect both developments.

The tendering process for the whole development is now concluded after the creation of the first two LOIs, referring to the other two parcels of the same land plot, which were signed early last month.

The whole project, to be developed on the former Pearl Horizon land, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and will create over 3,000 jobs, according to MUR.

The company also stated that the tender conditions included the provision that contractors should give local workers priority in recruitment to support local workers’ employment.