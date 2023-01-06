How does a Macau private car enter Guangdong?

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port has witnessed a historic moment on January 1, 2023. At 12:20 a.m., the Macau driver Mr. Cheung drove a car entered Zhuhai. It is the first Macau private car entered Guangdong after the implementation of the policy “Macau Cars Going Northward”.

In the early morning that day, Mr. Cheung drove from the one-stop checking and discharging passage, finishing all the procedures and then entered the mainland successfully. During the checking, the whole process of car checking, license checking, fingerprint alignment, face recognition, and vehicle entrance had taken less than 1 minute.

“I submitted the application at the end of last year as soon as the news came out and drove to experience it today,” Mr. Cheung said.

According to the policy, each entry shall not exceed 30 days and there is a maximum permitted stay of 180 days in a year.

Later, on December 20, 2016, Hengqin became the first in China to implement the policy of allowing Macau vehicles to enter or leave the area.

On December 20, 2022, Guangdong issued the Management Measure of Macau Vehicles Entering and Leaving Chinese Mainland through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port, allowing Macau vehicles to enter or leave the mainland through the port for more than once and drive within Guangdong province. According to the statistics, over 10,000 drivers have submitted the application.

“Allowing Macau cars to enter Chinese mainland is a significant step for the practice of ‘One country, two systems’ as well as enhancing the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.” said He Feng, head of the Zhuhai border checkpoint of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. From his perspective, the new policy will facilitate Macau residents to develop in the mainland and boost Macau’s further participation in the country’s development. MDT/GDToday