Huang Liuquan tipped to be new deputy director of city’s Beijing office

A deputy director responsible for Macau and Hong Kong affairs under the country’s state council will join Beijing’s liaison office in the city, Hong Kong media have reported. The new deputy director at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR is tipped to be Huang Liuquan, the deputy director at the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. According to media reports, Huang is slated to take office soon following the departure of the former deputy director Zhang Rongshun, who assumed the position in June 2018.

Inward investments up 12% y-o-y

Inward direct investment flows in Macau totaled MOP38.20 billion in 2021, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has indicated. Analyzed by industry, inflows of direct investment in the gaming sector, financial activities and wholesale and retail trade stood at MOP 16.96 billion, MOP 14.93 billion and MOP 4.74 billion respectively. As at the end of 2021, stock of inward direct investment totaled MOP 333.76 billion, up by 12.4% year-on-year. Meanwhile, outward direct investment flows of Macau enterprises totaled MOP 25.78 billion in 2021; income earned by Macau enterprises amounted to MOP 880 million.

Composite CPI slightly increase

The composite CPI for October this year (103.88) increased 1.02% year-on-year. The increment was attributed to higher wages for domestic helpers and tuition fees, rising charges for eating out, as well as dearer prices of gasoline and fruit. The rise was partially offset by lower housing rentals and reduced charges for telecommunication services, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Among the various sectors of goods and services, price indices of household furnishings and services and education grew 12.70% and 10.02% year-on-year respectively.