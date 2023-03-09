Human skeleton found in Coloane

A human skeleton was found on March 7 on the south side of a mountain near Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó, according to the Fire Services Bureau’s report to the Judiciary Police (PJ). An outsourced greening worker found the skeleton’s skull at 9:50 a.m and reported it to his superiors and the police. The skull was confirmed as human after inspection. Police excavated the skeleton which was wearing an overcoat, a pair of trousers, a pair of sneakers, and a men’s watch. A bag believed to belong to the deceased and a nylon rope were found near the skeleton. No identity document was found. The case is now being investigated and forensic testing is needed for more information.

SJM Resorts recorded heavy losses in 2022

Gaming operator SJM Resorts recorded heavy losses in 2022 as its net gaming revenue stood at HK6,092 million, as compared with HKD9,608 million for the year 2021.Adjusted EBITDA of the group was negative HKD3,095 million, as compared with negative HKD1,581 million for the year 2021, according its statement. Loss attributable to owners of the company was HKD7,798 million, as compared with a loss HKD4,144 million for the year 2021. SJM had a 15.8% share of Macau’s gaming revenue, including 19.8% of mass market table gross gaming revenue and 4.9% of VIP gross gaming revenue.