HUSH closing concert moved to Tap Seac Square

The closing concert of the “HUSH!! Full Music 2020” summer festival event will be transferred from its original venue in Senado Square to Tap Seac Square, according to its organizer, the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The concert, titled “Hot Wave in the City”, will still be held at its original date and time of August 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the IC said in a statement issued yesterday.

The cultural authority did not advance a reason for the venue change, however it did mention the need to follow the anti-pandemic “guidelines of the health authorities and deploy the appropriate measures in the artistic activities.”

The closing concert is dedicated to pop music and will feature performances by local bands, including Avidya, Chapter 2, Free Yoga Mats, Scamper, Ariclan and LAVY.

As the number of people allowed in the venue is limited, if the number of spectators inside the venue reaches the maximum limit, spectators will be requested to wait in line for admission.

In conjunction with the epidemic prevention works, this year’s festival hosted various types of music activities and workshops in different districts of the city between June and August.

Last weekend, a “Rooftop Sunset” concert was held at the Ponte 9 Rooftop, with several musical groups performing through the late afternoon and early evening. DB