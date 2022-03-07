IAM blames outsourced third party for cutting down Vasco de Gama trees

Four Camel’s Foot Trees in the Vasco de Gama Garden in the city center have been “negligently cut [down],” the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) says, as reported by local media.

Scientifically named Bauhinia variegata, Camel’s Foot Trees are widely planted in Macau.

Citing a radio morning show, a report by Chinese newspaper Cheng Pou revealed that four trees in the aforementioned garden were cut down last Monday. An audience member called in to the radio show, reporting the matter as it was taking place.

The caller cited workers saying that they were following orders to cut all four trees down. The caller said the trees did not seem ill or infected.

After taking the call, a host of the radio show attempted to defend the IAM, by saying that the external appearance may not necessarily reflect the internal condition of the trees, although the host agreed that the IAM should explain the matter.

Three days later, the IAM responded to the same morning show, claiming that the third-party service provider “negligently” caused the issue. The IAM has ordered the service provider to replant the trees.

The post about the occurrence on the news outlet’s social media page garnered 100 comments in approximately 36 hours. Most comments slammed the IAM’s explanation. A social media user questioned the possibility of the service provider doing extra work that was not assigned. AL