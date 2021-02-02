IAM changes booking system for barbecue facilities

A new booking system for the use of barbecue facilities will be in operation from today, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) informed in a statement.

The new system, accessible through the bureau’s website (https://app.iam.gov.mo/gfbooking) and mobile application, aims to improve the previous system in place by providing a QR code to the applicants after the booking is successfully confirmed, facilitating access to the location on the chosen date and time.

From 10 a.m. today, interested parties may use the new system to book a time in one of the three barbecue areas available – Hac Sá Beach Park, Taipa Grande Natural Park, and Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park.

As in the previous system, bookings will be done for two different session timeslots starting from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Using the new app, the public will need to choose their preferred time and enter a valid phone number and email address to receive a confirmation message.

On the scheduled date, users just need to present the sent QR code as a form of proof of booking to enter the venue.

IAM also noted in the same statement that applicants will receive an SMS or email as a reminder of their booking 24 hours ahead of the booked time.

The bureau also reminds that bookings will be only secured for a period of 30 minutes after the booked time. If applicants do not show up within this period, the timeslot will be automatically released.

Additionally, the IAM informed that the same phone number or email can only be used once every 15 days.

The three barbecue areas made available so far provide a total of 80 sets of barbecue facilities, while other facilities of this kind remain closed according to the regulations for disease prevention and control measures enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.