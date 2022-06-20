IAM confirms abundant food supply

Suppliers and importers have increased the amount of fresh and live food supplied to Macau, according to the Municipal Affairs Institute (AIM). The bureau stresses that pandemic prevention work does not affect the supply of fresh and live food to Macau and that the “food supply is abundant.” IAM has contacted both Nam Yue (Group) Company Limited and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited to ensure that the transportation of fresh and live food to Macau is not affected and that supply is stable.

Travelers entering Zhuhai from Macau to undergo home quarantine

Travelers who have entered Zhuhai from Macau since June 15 will have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine, the Zhuhai Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced. This comes after the discovery of new Covid-19 cases in the SAR. People arriving from Macau should report to their neighbourhood community and undergo a “7+7” measure, where they are only allowed to leave the house when necessary from the second week onwards. Also from yesterday, people departing from Macau should hold a negative nucleic acid test (NAT) certificate within 24 hours of departure.

Air Macau to resume Shanghai flights

Air Macau will resume the Macau to Pudong route from June 23 after halting operations to deter the spread of Covid-19. Flights were first halted after Shanghai began its lockdown on April 1. On the day of resumption, the round-trip flight numbers for the Macau-Shanghai Pudong route will be NX136 and NX135. Flights have already resumed on Air Macau’s East China routes, including Shanghai, Nanjing, Nantong and Changzhou. On June 1, Shanghai authorities announced that they would take major steps towards reopening China’s largest city after a two-month Covid-19 lockdown set back the national economy and confined millions of people to their homes.

Green health code required when taking public transportation

All passengers taking buses, taxis or light rails must show the green health code to the driver from today. The two bus companies and the light rail company have strengthened the disinfection and cleaning of carriages, and will provide relevant guidelines for frontline personnel, according to a statement from the Transport Bureau