IAM dispatch staff for emergency repairs on Coloane road

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has deployed staff to perform emergency repair works on a road section of Rua de Entrecampos in Coloane Island.

According to a statement from IAM that cites a preliminary inspection, the road surface collapsed due to soil erosion caused by the heavy rainfall of last week.

This is not the first time that road works have been performed on this road section. Just a few months ago, IAM finished similar repair works only a few meters away from this new location.

As on previous occasions, the traffic lane affected was travelling in the direction from Coloane village to Concordia Industrial Park in the surroundings of Lai Chi Vun.

Currently, to proceed with filling the pothole and resurfacing the road section, the IAM has installed temporary traffic lights at the location, and traffic will proceed alternately on only one side of the road.

To avoid constant repetition of the works on the location, the IAM has decided this time to perform a larger scale job, replacing the rainwater piping system under the road surface. This work is expected to start around mid-June.

The bureau calls on citizens to exercise caution while travelling in the area and pay special attention to the temporary traffic arrangements. RM