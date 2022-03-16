IAM dumps pallet of milk after coronavirus found on outer wrapping 

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has destroyed another pallet of milk from Hong Kong yesterday, after detecting SARS-CoV-2 on the outer plastic wrapping of the cargo. The bureau did not disclose how much milk was scrapped, although another batch of milk destroyed on March 1 was reported by the bureau as weighing 720kg. The bureau said that it regularly sanitizes incoming cargo but did not explain why this batch of milk was destroyed rather than sanitized.

Nature conservation education activities open

An exhibition featuring information about old trees is now open, running until May 29, on the fourth floor of the Iao Hon Market Shopping Building. Entry is free-of-charge and the exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. It features information on the identification of old trees, the oldest trees in Macau and relevant historical knowledge. Meanwhile, regular activities are being held on the promenade of the Taipa Wetland Reserve to familiarize the public with the importance of conserving wetlands, dubbed “the world’s kidneys” to highlighting their role in naturally filtering waste. The 41st Macau Green Week will be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., March 20 at the reserve.