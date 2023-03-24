IAM facelifts Kun Iam promenade adding more attractions and facilities

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has concluded a “facelift” of the waterfront promenade connecting the Macao Science Center (MSC) to the Kun Iam Statue, adding more attractions for tourists and local residents as well as more convenience facilities.

Named “Star on Coast” the promenade that links the MSC to the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront (opened to the public in May 2021) now has several leisure and educational spots as well as an added leisure facility for those who wish to enjoy some time outdoors, serving as a new venue for events or several kinds in partnership with the MSC, IAM officials announced yesterday in a press conference.

As well as some changes to the functional layout of the area, the Star of Coast includes now several seating areas, potted plants and flowers, and two food truck-style cafes, offering light foods, snacks, and drinks to the large number of people that have been visiting this area, namely since the opening of the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront.

According to IAM statistics, some 800,000 people have visited the area since its opening under two years ago and as the figure is likely to grow now that the borders have reopened, additional facilities are needed to cater to all those enjoying the area.

As IAM noted, the purpose is to link the multiple landmarks in this area “to radiate to the public activity space nearby and create a synergetic effect.”

The “Star on Coast” aims to be an integrated zone with multiple functions and elements, including children’s play, leisure and sport, food and beverage, arts and culture, and science popularisation, among others.

A further change made to the area was the addition of a children’s bumper car to the Kun Iam Leisure Area, which had already commenced operations yesterday.

To kick off the activity of the new area, from March 25 (Saturday) to April 23 (Sunday), a series of activities are taking place at the “Star on Coast,” including a collaboration activity between IAM, the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the MSC on the theme of ecological conservation and scientific knowledge.

The activity includes an ecology-themed exhibition to introduce wetland ecosystems and information about ecological conservation, as well as several parent-child activities, stargazing, ecology workshops, and interactive games.

The “Star on Coast” also includes a new “Busking Point” from Cultural Affairs Bureau, where street performers can present their performances and shows to the public.

Extension of coastal promenade linking Macao Science Centerto Barra in design stage

The next phase of the project that aims to create a coastal promenade linking the Macao Science Center to Barra, passing through the Macau Tower, is currently undergoing its design stage, namely the section that links the Kun Iam Statue to the Macau Tower, the Member of the Administration Board of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Isabel Celeste Jorge said in response to a media inquiry on the sidelines of the press conference that presented the “Star on Coast” area.

Without disclosing any further details of the project, the official noted that a final proposal would be presented by the end of this year.

The topic of this section of the promenade has been raised on several occasions after being first presented during the first policy address by the government of Ho Iat Seng.

In late November 2022, during a meeting of IAM’s Municipal Affairs Advisory Committee,

Lo Chi Kin, vice president of the IAM’s Administration Committee said that the design for the promenade section was ready but could only be unveiled this year, the same year when construction should start, being partially complete by 2024 and fully complete by 2025.

Taking into account the information announced yesterday by Jorge, the project seems to have been delayed, with the official saying that the final proposal will only be made at the end of this year, that is, a potential construction start would necessarily be postponed to 2024.

The same municipal affairs official said that the promenade will include facilities such as ball grounds, a skateboarding park, and a cycling track, among others. RM